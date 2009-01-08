The Latest High-End Hotel Amenity: Hospital Care

And, you thought free HBO and air conditioning was the height of luxury. Think again! Some fancy hotels have now started offering medical services ranging from hospital-like full body examinations to cosmetic work to sex therapy for discerning guests also looking to get a little work done on the sly. So what’s available where?



Sunset Tower Hotel in L.A.: Botox can be administered in guest rooms.

Grand del Mar resort in San Diego: special free-floating beds (designed for hospital patients) in its relaxation rooms

The Four Seasons Hotel in Westlake Village, California: The California Health & Longevity Institute. A large fibreglass egg has the capacity to read fat levels to the 10th of a decimal point, a stress-echo gizmo screens for heart disease and a sophisticated CT machine x-rays everything from sinuses to stomachs. There’s a bone-density tester, a digital mammogram machine and a state-of-the-art MRI…cosmetic procedures, [including] fractional laser resurfacing of the skin and zapping the glabella muscle with radio waves, which paralyzes the wrinkle between the eyes more permanently than Botox…

The Four Seasons in Miami: The Miami Institute. Facials, light and laser sessions and controversial antiaging hormonal therapy. It also sports pristine operating rooms where guests can get facelifts and liposuction (and then be transported back to their rooms by a special elevator that bypasses the lobby and other common areas). [The Miami Institute also has a sex therapist.]

Canyon Ranch’s new Miami Beach outpost: Lipid profiles, diabetes testing and thyroid and body composition analysis. Services cost from $75 for skin imaging to $6,500 for a full evaluation.

