The Latest Gossip On The 'Secret Polls' In Greece

Photo: Business Insider

ATHENS, GREECE — Technically, no Greek media organisation is allowed to publish polls in the two weeks prior to an election.But “secret polls” continue to happen non-stop, and the results filter out.



Here’s some gossip about them…

Some American investment bank has been running a regular poll in Athens. I’m not sure which one. Supposedly it’s shown a shift of a couple of points in Samaras’ favour over the last couple of weeks, but there’s a large block of undecided voters.

A domestic Greek media organisation is also running a tracking poll. It supposedly shows it neck-and-neck… perhaps with a margin of less than 1%.

It too has shown a tiny shift in the direction of Samaras.

Most of the polling seems based on two or three day ago, so if there’s been any counter-shift (as one person I talked to has speculated) then that probably wouldn’t be detected.

BOTTOM LINE: Incredibly close race with most people seeming to give a tiny edge to the conservative Samaras.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.