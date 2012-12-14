The Latest Example Of The Market Not Caring About The Fiscal Cliff

Joe Weisenthal

From POLITICO on yesterday’s meeting between Obama and Boehner:

But sources familiar with the Oval Office meeting said it resulted in no movement. The fundamental disagreement hasn’t changed: Boehner is not willing to raise marginal income tax rates on the wealthy, while Obama is insisting that tax rates rise for the wealthy.

US futures: All higher:

image

