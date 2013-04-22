The Latest Economic Data Has Returned To Being Lukewarm Positive

Monthly data releases for March in the last week included Leading Economic Indicators, down -0.1, the first decline in half a year. These in turn were influenced by a decline in housing permits. Housing starts, on the other hand, rose to over 1 million annualized for the first time in over 5 years. Industrial production and capacity utilization rose. Consumer prices in March actually declined slightly, led by a drop in gasoline prices.

Let’s start this week’s look at the high frequency weekly indicators by looking at employment data, which completely flipped this week vs. last week:

Employment metrics

Initial jobless claims



352,000 up 6,000

4 week average 361,250 up 3,250

American Staffing AssociationIndex

flat at 91 w/w up 1.5% YoY

Initial claims have established a new lower range of between 330,000 to 375,000 this year. In the last two years, beginning at the end of the first quarter there has been a spike of 20,000+ in jobless applications, and we certainly did see a big increase two weeks ago for one week. As in the past two springs, we now seem to be moving sideways in the new range. The ASA is still running slightly below 2007, and slightly ahead of last year, although the comparison is deteriorating a small amount.

Daily Treasury Statement tax withholding

$131.1 B (adjusted for 2013 payroll tax withholding changes) vs. $138.2 B, -5.1% YoY for the last 20 days. The unadjusted result was $152.6 B for a 10.4% increase.

$111.1 B was collected during the first 14 days of April vs. $103.6 B unadjusted in 2012, a $7.5 B or a +7.2% increase YoY.

These are good YoY comparisons compared with the last two months. While my best estimate is that collections should be up 15% due to the payroll tax increases that took effect on January 1, since that may not be accurate, now that we have enough data from this year I’m starting to make comparisons with earlier this year, and those comparisons have been improving.

Transport

Railroad transport from the AAR

-1600 or -0.6% carloads YoY

+1300 or +0.7% carloads ex-coal

+7700 or +3.3% intermodal units

+6100 or +1.2% YoY total loads

Shipping transport

Harpex unchanged at 384

Baltic Dry Index up 13 to 888

Rail transport returned to its recent pattern of being just barely positive. The Harpex index remains slightly off its 3 year low of 352, and the Baltic Dry Index remains above its recent low.

Consumer spending

ICSC -1.1% w/w +2.0% YoY

Johnson Redbook +2.0%YoY

Gallup daily consumer spending 14 day average at $86 up $12 YoY

Gallup had been very positive for 3 months, and after more mildly positive readings in the last couple of weeks, this past week was strongly positive again. The ICSC varied between +1.5% and +4.5% YoY in 2012. In the last month it was near or even below the bottom of this range, but rebounded this week. The JR report this week is in the upper part of its typical YoY range for the last year. None of these match the poor March retail sales report.

Housing metrics

Housing prices

YoY this week +5.6%

Housing prices bottomed at the end of November 2011 on Housing Tracker, and have averaged an increase of +2.0% to +2.5% YoY during 2012, but the YoY comparison has been as high as +5.8% in March this year.

Real estate loans, from the FRB H8 report:

up 6 or +0.2% w/w

up 22 or +0.6% YoY

+2.6% from its bottom

Loans turned up at the end of 2011 and averaged about 1% gains YoY through most of 2012. In the last month these completely stalled but in the last two weeks increased again.

Mortgage applications from the Mortgage Bankers Association:

+4% w/w purchase applications

+20% YoY purchase applications

+5% w/w refinance applications

Purchase applications had been going sideways for 2 years. In the last couple of months they have finally broken out of that range slightly to the upside. Refinancing applications were very high for most of last year with record low mortgage rates, but have decreased slightly recently.

Interest rates and credit spreads

4.62% BAA corporate bonds down -0.08%

1.79% 10 year treasury bonds down -0.02%

2.83% credit spread between corporates and treasuries down -0.06%

Interest rates for corporate bonds have generally been falling since being just above 6% two years ago in January 2011, hitting a low of 4.46% in November 2012. Treasuries have fallen from about 2% in late 2011 to a low of 1.47% in July 2012. Spreads have varied between a high over 3.4% in June 2011 to a low under 2.75% in October 2012. The last several months saw a marked increase in rates and credit spreads have widened, but this week yields came down and the spread narrowed slightly.

Money supply

M1

-2.7% w/w

+1.1% m/m

+9.0% YoY Real M1

M2

-0.3% w/w

+0.9% m/m

+5.5% YoY Real M2

Real M1 made a YoY high of about 20% in January 2012 and has generally been easing off since. This week’s YoY reading remained above a new low set a month ago. Real M2 also made a YoY high of about 10.5% in January 2012. Its subsequent low was 4.5% in August 2012.

Oil prices and usage

Oil $88.01 down -$3.47 w/w

gas $3.54 down -$0.07 w/w

Usage 4 week average YoY -3.4%

The price of a gallon of gas has declined sharply since the end of February, and is actually down 10% YoY. The 4 week average for gas usage turned negative after nine weeks in a row of being positive YoY.

Bank lending rates

0.23 TED spread up .01 w/w

0.2000 LIBOR unchanged w/w

The TED spread recently increased slightly off its 18 month+ low. LIBOR remained at its new 52 week low and is close to a 3 year low.

JoC ECRI Commodity prices

down -1.58 to 126.87 w/w

+3.73 YoY

The weekly indicators have shown evidence that the economy was beginning to soften starting from the first week of February, and the high frequency indicators became more neutral in the weeks since then. Two weeks ago they came close to a critical mass of negativity. Last week that entirely reversed, with every single indicator at least slightly positive. This week we returned to the prior pattern of generally very mildly positive data.

The positives include housing prices and mortgage applications, gas prices lower than one or two years ago, and money supply remaining positive, although less so than previously. Consumer spending is positive. Rail turned positive as well. Real estate loans improved, as did credit spreads.

Basically neutral indicators include shipping rates, interest rates and temporary jobs. Overnight banking loans haven’t budged. Initial claims were generally neutral this week.

Tax withholding remains a question mark. It is negative after my best estimated adjustment. But relative to the last few months, this past week was one of the most positive comparisons. Commodities, although positive YoY, have weakened recently.

Overall, this is the same lukewarmly positive data we have seen since the beginning of this year. Have a nice weekend.

