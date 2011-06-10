The Latest Details On Greece's New €120 Billion Bailout

New details on what Greece’s second bailout are emerging and they look like this, according to Reuters (via Zero Hedge):
- €30 billion from the sale of government assets
- €30 billion from the private sector (bond holders)
- €60 billion from the EU and IMF
This second bailout is key to Greece receiving the next tranche of its current EU-IMF bailout, as it assures that the country will be able to pay its bills this year.
It has been a wild morning for the euro, but this news appears to have given it a slight bump.
