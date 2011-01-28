The Latest Brilliant Business Scheme: Putting A Price On Failure

They Get It series is supported by CDW.

How many resolutions have you made and not kept? How many times have you told yourself you’d go to the gym, then vegged on the couch?Probably too many to count.

But if your bank account was on the line, would that number decrease? A few new companies are banking on that answer being “yes.”

Literally, they’re banking on it. The latest brilliant business scheme is a culmination of financial debt and guilt.

StickK.com is an “online commitment store” that puts a price on your goals. If you don’t reach them, your account will be charged and a charity of your choosing will reap the benefits.

Here’s how it works:

List your goals on StickK

Choose a friend to be your supervisor/referee who can verify you did in fact reach your goal.

Select a date you will contractually meet the goal by

Choose how much money is at stake

Pick your favourite charity

If you fail to meet your goal in time, your bank account will be charged and it will go to charity

According to The New York Times, there are more than 63,000 current contracts on StickK for a total of nearly $6 million at stake.

Million-dollar idea? We think yes, for both StickK and for popular charities.

