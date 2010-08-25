The Latest Bill Gross Letter Was His Most Blatantly Self-Serving One Ever

PIMCO boss Bill Gross published his September letter today — a defence of his call to completely nationalize housing finance in America.



And though we wrote about the letter earlier, we definitely did not go far enough in pointing out how scandalously self-serving it was.

Now before we begin, we should point out that Bill Gross, probably more than anyone, gets accused of talking his book and seeking to influence policy for the benefit of PIMCO. His line about ‘shaking hands with Uncle Sam’, written in March 2009, will be with him forever. And in his defence, when you’re the manager of the world’s biggest bond fund, it would be impossible to not from time to time shake hands with the world’s biggest borrower — Uncle Sam.

But now let’s turn to today’s letter, in which Gross argues for the total nationalization of housing finance.

The gist of it is that the economy is in trouble if housing doesn’t recover, and that only the public sector can really finance mortgages at a tolerable price, and so public financing of mortgages it must be, now and for forever.

There are really two points that must be addressed here.

The first is that the private sector just isn’t good at mortgage finance.

… 90-five per cent of existing mortgage creation over the past 12 months were government guaranteed. The private market was nowhere to be found because they charged too much. It was the cost of private origination and securitization, perhaps more than any other factor, that justified government involvement. Prime, but non-conforming, mortgages (jumbos, insufficient down payments) were being purchased by PIMCO in the hundreds of millions of dollars every week, but at yields of 6, 7, and 8%. If that was the risk/reward tradeoff, compared to FNMA and FHLMC yields at 3.5–4%, how could policymakers pretend that the housing baton could be quickly and cost-effectively passed back to the private market? Few, if any, could afford a new home at those interest rates. If you were a believer in the dominance and superiority of private markets, how could you deny the signal that markets were sending – that the risk was too high given the substantial losses of recent years?

Note the line: The private sector “charged too much.” You could just as easily look at the same facts, that the yields on FNMA debt was 2-3% lower than private sector yields and say “the public sector charged too little.” And indeed the fact that we just had a gigantic housing bubble that ended horribly, it’s reasonable to conclude that the risk we ought to be watching out for is charging too little for housing.

But even beyond that, it’s just totally obvious that any government guaranteed debt — which is basically risk-free lending to the Treasury — is going to carry a far lower yield than a private label loan. Would Gross say that the government should get into guaranteeing auto lending, or lending for cosmetic surgery on the grounds that private sector lending charged too much in comparison?

Still, that wasn’t the most ridiculous part of the letter. That would be the part at the end, where Gross explains that his call for nationalization of housing isn’t self-serving — in itself, a gigantic red flag that probably everything he said before was massively self-serving. After all, there’s a reason he felt the need to say it.

Anyway, this was the part we didn’t hammer on earlier.

And why do I and PIMCO support this view? Is it some self-interested, money-making plot to allow us to dominate the bond market? Hardly. Any investor would recognise that it’s better to have a 6 or 7% yield instead of 3–4%, so it would be better for PIMCO to let the Administration flood the private market with non-guaranteed, private mortgage product and let us vultures feast on the pickins.

Please.

While a return to free-market rates present bigger yield opportunities going forward, PIMCO’s existing portfolio would be massively hit by any pullback in support for the housing market, and the general reset in MBS prices.

What’s more, Gross has already basically given the government an ultimatum regarding Fannie and Freddie–that if the explicit guarantee disappeared, he’d either withdraw totally or only buy the most conservative loans imaginable. The idea of him as a vulture feasting on the “pickins” of a non-guaranteed mortgage market is absurd.

Bill Gross = book talker extraordinaire.

