Or at least that’s the rumour Tweeted by FT reporter Tracy Alloway regarding this move in the British pound this morning. Evidently a sell order somehow intended to be for 3 million went through at 3 billion. Or something like that.



Anyway, markets obviously returned to normal pretty quickly.

Photo: FinViz

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.