Here's how Stephen Colbert kicked off his era of 'The Late Show'

Tuesday night marked the start of the first episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert.” And the funnyman kicked things off with a patriotic tone — by singing “The Star-Spangled Banner.”

Let’s look at how Colbert started his “Late Show” era and the surprise he had at the end of his performance.

The show starts on a baseball diamond in New York City's Central Park with Colbert at the mound as he begins to sing 'The Star-Spangled Banner.' CBS The song continues with Colbert at different places. Like in a field. CBS At the Forth Worth Stock Yards. CBS Inside a very loud factory. CBS In Chicago. CBS At a bowling alley (this is how he reacted after rolling a strike). CBS And we go back to the park. But who is that to the right of him? CBS It's his old friend Jon Stewart who after the song ends yells 'Play Ball!' CBS

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.