The Late Easter Is Great For The Company That Makes Those Chocolate Bunnies

A later Easter means there’s more time to make Lindt chocolate bunnies. Image: Tammy Green / Wikimedia Commons.

German confectioners’ output of chocolate Easter bunnies will rise 8.4 percent this year as the holiday falls on a later date, a national industry group said.

Producers will make 206 million of the figurines, 16 million more than last year, the Association of the German Confectionery Industry, or BDSI, said April 14 in a statement on its website. The Bonn-based organization represents companies including the local unit of Lindt & Spruengli AG, known for its chocolate bunnies wrapped in gold foil.

Easter Sunday falls on April 20 this year, compared with March 31 in 2013, according to the Church of England’s website. About 42 per cent of the bunnies will be exported this year to the European Union, Switzerland, the U.S. and Australia, the statement showed.

“We have a very long season” this year, Torben Erbrath, a managing director at the BDSI, said April 14 in a telephone interview. “The retailers probably ordered more chocolate bunnies than last year because of the length of the season.”

Lindt makes more than 122 million bunnies each year in weights as high as 1 kilogram (2.2 pounds), according to the Kilchberg, Switzerland-based company’s website.

Retailers typically wait until just after Germany’s Carnival celebration, at the end of February or in early March, to put their Easter bunnies on sale, according to Erbrath. Each 100-gram (3.5-ounce) milk-chocolate confection contains about 30 grams of cocoa solids, he said.

Sales might slow if Germany’s weather is warm next week, Erbrath said. Temperatures in the nation will average 11.9 degrees Celsius (53.4 degrees Fahrenheit) in the period, compared with the seasonal norm of 11.4 degrees, according to WSI data using a GFS model.

German chocolate consumption averages 9 kilograms a person annually, according to Erbrath. First-quarter processing of cocoa in the nation climbed 1.3 percent from a year earlier to 99,316 tons, BDSI figures show. The beans climbed 6.9 percent this year in London trading, heading for a third annual gain.

