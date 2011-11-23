The Latest Explanation For Obama's Troubles Is That He Hates Being President

Photo: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

The media has apparently opted to take a break from the endless speculation about/mocking of the GOP line-up and turn its fleeting attention on President Obama.Does President Obama really want to be president? The liberal chattering class is less-than-convinced.



Here’s a rather bitter-sounding Chris Matthews bemoaning the Obamas (both of them) lack of excitement:

“Don’t you feel, I think everybody feels an absence of communication from the time he’s been elected. And it’s not about not being left-wing enough or too left. That’s not his problem. It’s connection. And Mrs. Obama, she’s an amazing asset. And what has she done? Obesity? How about connecting with the American people about being Americans? I don’t think she’s, I don’t think she’s happy. I don’t think they like being in the White House. The American people can tell that. They don’t seem thrilled at the fact the American people have selected them as our first family. I don’t sense the gratitude, the happiness level, the thrill of being president. Bill Clinton loved being president every minute and you knew it.”

And here’s former Newsweek editor Jon Meacham on today’s Morning Joe:

WILLIE GEIST: Hey Jon, historically, do we romanticize the relationship presidents and Congress have? We talk a lot about Reagan and Tip O’Neill and all these relationships. Is President Obama’s–let’s call it a lack of relationship with Congress–is it exceptional? Is it worse than normal?

JON MEACHAM: It’s a little worse than normal. Because even though he was there, my sense is he doesn’t particularly like people and politicians who don’t like people are kinda in the wrong business.”

HAROLD FORD, JR.:Kinda.

MEACHAM: Kinda. I really believe this. So, Reagan wanted to perform for people. So you could bring him in, and he, it would be a small audience. George H.W. Bush: all of his life was one long reunion mixer. Bill Clinton, uh, loved people. So I think this is a personality distinction.

So, Obama isn’t excited enough about being in the White House and doesn’t like people. Translation: Welcome to life in the Internet age.

