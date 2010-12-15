The Remarkable Last Words Of Richard Holbrooke

Joe Weisenthal
Obama and Hamid Karzai of Afghanistan

One of the US’ most respected diplomats, Richard Holbrooke, passed away yesterday.

Glenn Greenwald flags this remarkable line from his WaPo obituary:

As Mr. Holbrooke was sedated for surgery, family members said, his final words were to his Pakistani surgeon: “You’ve got to stop this war in Afghanistan.”

For more on the lesser-known aspects of Holbrooke’s careers, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

afghanistan home-us