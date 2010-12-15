The Remarkable Last Words Of Richard Holbrooke

One of the US’ most respected diplomats, Richard Holbrooke, passed away yesterday.
Glenn Greenwald flags this remarkable line from his WaPo obituary:
As Mr. Holbrooke was sedated for surgery, family members said, his final words were to his Pakistani surgeon: “You’ve got to stop this war in Afghanistan.”
For more on the lesser-known aspects of Holbrooke’s careers, see here >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.