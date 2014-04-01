The Last Words From Flight MH370 Were Actually Not 'All Right, Good Night'

Malaysia’s Minister of Defence and acting Minister of Transport Hishammuddin Hussein (C) speaks during a press conference on March 22, 2014 in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. (Photo: Getty)

Since early in the search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370, the last words radioed from the cockpit had been central to the myriad theories offered to explain its apparent disappearance.

An informal “all right, good night”, was thought to be the last phrase transmitted from the jet, before it deviated from its flight path on route from Malaysia to Beijing.

Now Malaysia’s Defence and acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein has said, via Twitter, that the last words were actually a far more standard “Good night, Malaysian three seven zero”.

The statement from the civil aviation authority came after acting Transport Minister Hishammuddin Hussein was questioned at a news conference on Monday over the last words from the cockpit and fended off demands to release the official transcript.

Authorities are currently analysing whether it was the pilot Capt Zahari Ahmad Shah or the co-pilot who said them, and a full transcript of the final conversation between the flight and air traffic controllers would soon be released to relatives of the 239 people onboard, including 6 Australians, at the next briefing.

It was not immediately clear why initially, authorities said the last words were “all right, good night”. We’ll have more information when it comes to hand.

