Vin Diesel says Lionsgate execs already want a sequel to his next movie

Vin Diesel’s next movie “The Last Witch Hunter” isn’t even out yet, but the actor says another one may be on the way.

During a New York Comic Con panel for the actor’s upcoming movie, out October 23, Diesel was asked by a fan whether this is “a world we can expect to see more movies in” if the movie performs well at the box office.

Diesel said Lionsgate execs already want another one.

“I remember being on set in wonderful Pittsburgh, where I was doing a scene with Michael Caine, and we were about halfway through filming, and all of the studio execs happened to be behind the monitor all day. At the end of the day, they came to my trailer and said, ‘We want to start the sequel,'” said Diesel to much applause.

The movie, which Diesel commented has been on the Black List, a list of the best unproduced screenplays, is a fantasy, action thriller about Kaulder [Diesel] who stars as an immortal witch-hunter who is trying to prevent a ravenous plague from overtaking New York City.

“I guess in the same way that Marvel announced ‘Guardians of the Galaxy 2,’ before they even released the movie, there has been lots of thought given to a sequel and exploring a different angle — seeing the relationship between [his character] Kaulder and the Axe and Cross transform into something different now that — you haven’t seen the movie, but — the relationship between Chloe [Rose Leslie] and Kaulder becomes so significant that it ultimately changes the relationship between Kaulder and Axe and Cross.

“The Last Witch Hunter” is in theatres October 23.

