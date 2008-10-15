Finally, a VC Firm With The Balls To Tell It Like It Is

We apologise to the poor pr person who just pitched us yet another memo from either an investor or an entrepreneur about how to survive the meltdown. We told them we were burnt out on this stuff, but here we are publishing another one. It’s not the Onion, but what is? Don’t be discouraged by the bad pun at the start: This one gets better as it goes along – in fact you might just want to start at slide 7 or 8.



And oh, by the way: We just did a very informal poll of a half-dozen early stage investors, and all of them say they’re still going to be writing checks this fall, even for pre-revenue stuff. Make of that what you will.



Whiner Jerkins All Hands 10/13/08 – Free Legal Forms

