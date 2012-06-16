The Last Two Executives In Charge Of The Facebook Phone Have Quit The Company

Supposedly, Facebook is working on its own mobile operating system – and maybe even its own phone hardware.



But the challenge may be more than Facebook bargained for.

Today Facebook CTO Bret Taylor announced he’s leaving the company.

That makes him the second executive in charge of the phone project to leave the company before any phone projects shipped.

The first was Chamath Palihapitiya, who left Facebook in the Spring of 2011.

