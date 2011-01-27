The Last Time Groupon Got A Lawsuit Like This, It Ended Up Suing Itself

Photo: Dan Frommer, Business Insider

Earlier this week, a Californian named Anthony Ferreira filed a class action suit against Groupon, complaining that Groupons come with expiration dates that come too soon.Groupon is a rich company now, and CEO Andrew Mason should expect all kinds of litigious types to make their way out of the woodwork.



Anyway, the last time Groupon got sued over expiration dates, Mason responded by promising to sue Groupon himself if the allegations were true.

“We’ve decided that the best way to respond is by organising our own class action,” he wrote, according to the Chicago Tribune.

“If there actually are customers out there that feel like we’ve let them down, we want to get them their money as quickly as possible.”

Maybe Ferreira has a case and Groupon will have to start putting its expiration dates in HUGE LETTERS so no one can play dumb after the coupons expire. We’ll see.

