The last painting by Myuran Sukumaran before Indonesia executed him was of this heart

The last painting by Myuran Sukumaran before he was executed. Photo: Ulet Ifansasti/Getty Images.



Before an Indonesian firing squad stopped his heart from beating, convicted Australia drug smuggler Myuran Sukumaran painted one final painting in his cell before going to his death early this morning.

It was a heart. He spent most of his final evening painting, Fairfax Media reports, and sharing a final meal of KFC with his fellow condemned prisoners.

The painting is also symbolic because the eight were killed by shots to the heart.

Sukumaran produced four paintings, including an anguished self-portrait, but the heart, titled “Satu hati satu rasa didalam cinta – (one heart, one feeling in love)” – is the most haunting, a message from beyond the grave signed by all eight people Indonesia killed, as well as Mary Jane Fiesta Veloso, the Philippines mother spared from death at the last moment by Indonesian authorities.

“Keep smiling,” she wrote on the back of the canvas.

