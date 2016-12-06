One of the best video games ever made is getting a sequel -- and it's exclusive to the PlayStation 4

The folks behind the Indiana Jones-esque blockbuster third-person action “Uncharted” series are veterans of video game creation. The studio, Naughty Dog, goes all the way back to the first PlayStation console, having created the beloved “Crash Bandicoot” series.

Sony In ‘Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End,’ the main characters even play ‘Crash Bandicoot’ on an in-game PlayStation 1. Game-ception!

Beyond those two (massive) game franchises, Naughty Dog is also responsible for the incredible, genre-pushing PlayStation game “The Last of Us.”

It’s a game about the post-apocalypse, where you avoid zombie-like humans and discover that the real monsters are other human survivors. More seriously, it’s the one about the emotional journey across the US starring Joel and Ellie:

The Last Of Us ‘The Last of Us’ is a tense, emotional roller coaster. It’s not about killing enemies as much as it’s about survival.

“The Last of Us” is widely regarded as one of the best video games of the past decade, if not one of the best games ever made. It shows what can be done with the medium, blending interactivity with moral choice and artful storytelling.

The game was already re-mastered once, moving the game from PlayStation 3 to the more widely-owned PlayStation 4. If you haven’t already played it, do yourself a favour and play it.

And maybe make a plan to do that sooner than later, because this past weekend Sony announced “The Last of Us: Part II” for the PlayStation 4.

Sony A still from the first trailer for ‘The Last of Us: Part II.’

The trailer debuted during Sony’s annual “PlayStation Experience” fan event, this year held at Anaheim Convention Center. It was introduced as a “one more thing” during the event’s introductory presentation.

“There’s one more special unveil we have for you tonight,” Sony Interactive Entertainment chairman Shawn Layden said to attendees. “The game is in ‘super early’ development, but the team behind it wanted to share this with you guys today. This is from their updated engine, running on PS4. All I’m gonna say is thank you for coming, please enjoy.”

As the trailer opens, it shows a beautiful forest. As the forest gives way to dilapidated cars and long-abandoned houses, a “Fireflies” symbol is shown on a stop sign (a militia group from the first game).

But the real focus here isn’t the gorgeous woods — it’s the guitar-playing lady who sings a beautiful and terrifying song.

That’s Ellie, the teenage girl from the first game who’s apparently become a guitar-playing lady. Joel from the first game also makes a momentary appearance, hinting at a return for the duo as protagonists in “Part II.”

There’s no release date or window for the game — it’s in “super early” development, remember? — but we’d guess holiday 2017 or spring 2018 as a potential launch window. Regardless of guesses, there’s one certainty here: “The Last of Us: Part II” is going to be a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

Check out the full debut right here:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

