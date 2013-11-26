Here's The Last Lamborghini Gallardo Ever

Alex Davies
Last Lamborghini Gallardo and Assembly LineLamborghiniThe last Gallardo Lamborghini will ever build.

After 10 years in production an just over 14,000 units, the last Gallardo — the best-selling Lamborghini ever — has rolled off the Sant’Agata Bolgonese assembly line.

After its debut at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show, the Gallardo marked a turn for Lamborghini, as the Italian automaker cranked up its production rate, from about 250 cars per year to around 2,000.

That’s why the Gallardo is the best-selling model in its history — the company made a whole lot more of them than of anything else.

In 50 years, Lamobrghini has built about 30,000 cars, 14,022 of them Gallardos. Over the past decade, there have been a wide range of special versions with names no one can keep straight. We’ve seen the Gallardo Spyder, Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera, the Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante, the Super Trofeo Stradale, and the Gallardo LP 570-4 Squadra Corse. Each has been very cool, very powerful, and very fast.

We’re sorry there will be no more.

The last unit built is a Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante in Rosso Mars (red), and is being purchased by a private collector.

Last Lamborghini Gallardo and Assembly Line TeamLamborghini

