Here's The Last Lamborghini Gallardo Ever

Lamborghini The last Gallardo Lamborghini will ever build.

After 10 years in production an just over 14,000 units, the last Gallardo — the best-selling Lamborghini ever — has rolled off the Sant’Agata Bolgonese assembly line.

After its debut at the 2003 Geneva Motor Show, the Gallardo marked a turn for Lamborghini, as the Italian automaker cranked up its production rate, from about 250 cars per year to around 2,000.

That’s why the Gallardo is the best-selling model in its history — the company made a whole lot more of them than of anything else.

In 50 years, Lamobrghini has built about 30,000 cars, 14,022 of them Gallardos. Over the past decade, there have been a wide range of special versions with names no one can keep straight. We’ve seen the Gallardo Spyder, Gallardo LP 570-4 Superleggera, the Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante, the Super Trofeo Stradale, and the Gallardo LP 570-4 Squadra Corse. Each has been very cool, very powerful, and very fast.

We’re sorry there will be no more.

The last unit built is a Gallardo LP 570-4 Spyder Performante in Rosso Mars (red), and is being purchased by a private collector.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.