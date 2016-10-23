'The Last Guardian', a game that has been in development since 2007, is finally going to be released

“The Last Guardian”, the Japanese video game that was first announced in 2007, is finally complete and set to be released on December 6, Engadget reports.

Sony Interactive executive Shuhei Yoshida tweeted that “The Last Guardian” has gone gold, meaning that it has been completed and is ready to release.

Video games going gold is a standard process, but “The Last Guardian” going gold is pretty remarkable. The game is made by Team Ico, the Japanese video game company behind cult hits “Ico” and “Shadow of the Colossus”.

I’ve waited a very long time to say this… The Last Guardian has gone gold! I’m so excited for you all to finally experience it ˖✧◝(⁰▿⁰)◜✧˖

— Shuhei Yoshida (@yosp) October 22, 2016

“The Last Guardian” was first revealed in Japanese video game magazine Famitsu in 2007 with some early sketches. It’s been in development since then, a remarkably long time to create a video game. By contrast, other big games like titles from the “Grand Theft Auto” series usually take a few years of solid work, not the nine years it has taken to create “The Last Guardian”.

The game follows a young boy who meets a giant creature. Together they become friends and explore the world. It’s a similar set-up to Team Ico’s previous games. But it’s that simple structure that won fans over.

Here’s one fan’s reaction to the 2015 reveal that the game was coming to the PlayStation 4:

