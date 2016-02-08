Here's why 'Ultrasound' was the last ever Doritos Crash the Super Bowl advert

“Ultrasound” by Peter Carstairs just won the last ever Doritos “Crash the Super Bowl” contest.

Watch it here:

The filmmaker just won $1 million and a massive career boost. For the last 10 years, fans have had the chance to get their own advert played during the Super Bowl, but the annual competition has now finished.

Business Insider spoke to Dortios-owner Frito-Lay’s chief marketing officer Ram Krishnan to find out why.

He said: “It was 2006 when we created this program. The context was different. The consumer target was millennials, MySpace was the number one website, Facebook was only in college dorms, the iPhone hadn’t launched. At that time the notion was: can you actually have consumers create content?”

He continued: “Fast forward to 2016, the landscape has changed. Consumers are grown up. Millennial consumers are now having kids. The Gen Z consumers are now our core target — most consumers are already digitally native and they’re content creators. They have their own social networks.”

But this is not the end for fan-made Doritos adverts. In fact, it’s only the beginning. Meet the Doritos “Legion of the Bold” campaign:

“The program is pretty simple,” Krishnan said. “We thought: Hey why are we asking people to create content just for the Super Bowl? Why couldn’t you have creative briefs throughout the year asking consumers to create everything from a 30-second ad, to a wide video, to a banner ad. Lo and behold they have created 600 pieces of content. So we’re going to scale that up over the next year or two.”

You’ve just seen the winner, but here are the other two finalists:

David Rudy’s “Swipe for Doritos”:

Jacob Chase’s Doritos Dogs”:

