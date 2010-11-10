The Long, Sad History Of Interim NFL Coaches

Yesterday, the Dallas Cowboys fired head coach Wade Phillips after a 1-7 start. Even though the Bills are 0-8, one could argue that the Cowboys have been the worst team in the league this season.



But in a sport where the season is only 16 games long, and much of a team’s success is based on systems and game plans, many are left wondering if a mid-season coaching change would benefit a team at all.

To answer this question, let’s take a look at the most recent mid-season coaching changes in the NFL.

Click to see the last 20 coaches to get canned mid-season >>

In the last 20 seasons, there have been 20 coaching changes during the season. Here are a few notes on those changes…

The winning percentage for coaches before the change was .280 and they averaged a 2-6 record. Coaches that took over those teams had a .322 winning percentage, and an average record of 2-5.

Of the 20 coaching changes, four had winning record after the coaching change. That list includes Wade Phillips who was 2-1 after replacing Dan Reeves on the 2003 Falcons. The others were the 2008 49ers (Mike Singletary, 5-4), the 1996 Bengals (Bruce Coslett, 7-2), and the 2000 Lions (Gary Moeller, 4-3).

Three teams have had more than one mid-season coaching change in the last 20 years (Bengals, Falcons, Rams).

No team in the last 20 years had a mid-season coaching change and made the playoffs. Only one team finished with a winning record (2000 Lions, 9-7). Two other teams finished 8-8 (2000 Redskins, 1996 Bengals).

Two teams had a winning record at the time of the coaching change (2000 Redskins 7-6, 2000 Lions 5-4).

Jerry Jones may have been left with little choice but to fire Phillips. But based on recent history, don’t expect Jason Garrett to suddenly turn the Cowboys into a winner.

2009 Buffalo Bills Dick Jauron (3-6) replaced by Perry Fewell (3-4) 2008 San Francisco 49ers Mike Nolan (2-5) replaced by Mike Singletary (5-4) 2008 Oakland Raiders Lane Kiffin (1-3) replaced by Tom Cable (4-8) 2008 St. Louis Rams Scott Linehan (0-4) replaced by Jim Haslett (2-10) 2007 Atlanta Falcons Bobby Petrino (3-10) replaced by Emmitt Thomas (1-2) 2005 Detroit Lions Steve Mariucci (4-7) replaced by Dick Jauron (1-4) 2005 St. Louis Rams Mike Martz (2-3) replaced by Joe Vitt (4-7) 2004 Cleveland Browns Butch Davis (3-7) replaced by Terry Robiskie (1-5) 2004 Miami Dolphins Dave Wannstedt (1-8) replaced by Jim Bates (3-4) 2003 Atlanta Falcons Dan Reeves (3-10) replaced by Wade Phillips (2-1) 2001 Minnesota Vikings Dennis Green (5-10) replaced by Mike Tice (0-1) 2000 Cincinnati Bengals Bruce Coslett (0-3) replaced by Dick LeBeau (4-9) 2000 Arizona Cardinals Vince Tobin (2-5) replaced by Dave McGinnis (1-8) 2000 Detroit Lions Bobby Ross (5-4) replaced by Gary Moeller (4-3) 2000 Washington Redskins Norv Turner (7-6) replaced by Terry Robiskie (1-2) 1998 San Diego Chargers Kevin Gilbride (2-4) replaced by June Jones (3-7) 1996 Cincinnati Bengals David Shula (1-6) replaced by Bruce Coslett (7-2) 1996 New Orleans Saints Jim Mora (2-6) replaced by Rick Venturi (1-7) 1994 Houston Oilers Jack Pardee (1-9) replaced by Jeff Fisher (1-5) 1991 Indianapolis Colts Ron Meyer (0-5) replaced by Rick Venturi (1-10)

