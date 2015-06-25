Scotland is not the biggest Scotch-drinking country

The largest Scotch market in the world is not Scotland, or even the United Kingdom, but France.

According to a Bank of America Merrill Lynch research note, France consumed 125 million litres of Scotch last year, followed by the US at 78 million litres.

The UK is in third place, closer to 60 million litres.

Check it out:

Meanwhile, in terms of Scotch as a percentage of total market share, that liquor has the most penetration in the United Arab Emirates.

By that measure, France is in second place:

