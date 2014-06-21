The Largest Religion In Every State Other Than Christianity

In a majorly Christian nation, we can safely assume the majority Americans follow Jesus.

But this map, first seen on Mark J Perry’s Twitter, answers the burning question of what faiths come in second place in each state.

Based on data from Association of Statisticians of American Religious Bodies, which contributes to the religious portion of the census each decade, the map displays colours for various religions.

As you can see, the Northeast gravitates toward Judaism, while Buddhism engulfs the entire West coast. Twenty states across Middle America and the South practice Islam, making it the largest non-Christian religion in the country. But one following sticks out — Baha’i in South Carolina.

Take a look at the spread of Baha’i communities across the Palmetto state, according to the official websiteof the Baha’is of the United States.

Baha’i is the world’s youngest independent religion, founded in 1817. Practitioners believe that humanity constitutes a single race which should unify into a global society. Belief in one God, as well as daily meditation and prayer, will help the human race achieve oneness. Because of these ideals, Baha’is come from a wide variety of social and ethnic backgrounds.

Here’s another version, at the county level, of the second largest religion, found on the Washington Post.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.