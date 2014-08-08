The Largest Mega-Yacht Ever Built In China Is Incredibly Luxurious

Pride Mega Yachts announced this week that the company has sold its nearly 300-foot vessel, “Illusion.”

The buyer and purchase price weren’t mentioned in the company’s announcement. But this is the biggest mega-yacht ever built in China, a country that the industry is eyeing for its growing population of luxury consumers. China’s wealth is expanding rapidly, but the country has — so far — very few owners of high-end pleasure craft, relative to other rich nations.

“Illusion demonstrates that Pride Mega Yachts can create superior-quality yachts of the highest standards,” the company said in a statement. “This showpiece, one-of-a-kind yacht represents our dedication and continued ambition in pursuing and discovering new ideas in the development of high-end superyachts.”

Pride Mega Yachts used to be called “Pryde,” and before that “Raffles Yacht.” Owned by China International Marine Containers, Pride hopes to join the first rank of the world’s mega-yacht builders, according to MegaYacht News.

She certainly is a stunning boat, inside and out, as these images from Pride Mega Yacht’s website show.

Illusion’s prow can slice through waves, and there’s a helicopter landing pad, to ferry passengers to and from shore.

At nearly 300 feet, she’s an imposing yet still sleek figure in the water. Just look at that elegant wake!

The Ocean Lounge is located on the lower deck, placing viewers close to the water.

The Main Deck Lounge is like something out of a chic boutique hotel. Note the staircase that connects to the upper decks.

VIP and Guest Suites were designed to deliver the utmost on modern luxury and relaxation.

Spacious, with a private deck and private spa — that’s the Owner State Room.

The Panorama Lounge allows passengers to observe the yacht’s wheel house, from which the vessel is piloted.

Multiple decks provide ample opportunity to chill out and enjoy the pleasures of Illusion’s design.

Sailing into the sunset on such a fabulous yacht is a priceless experience.

