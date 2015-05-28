A Hollywood film producer is building the largest mansion in US history -- and he wants to sell it for $500 million

McClean Design A rendering of the soon-to-be largest mansion in U.S. history.

Will Smith may be the “Prince of Bel-Air,” but Nile Niami is the king.

The film producer and residential developer is in the process of building the largest home in US history on a hilltop in Southern California.

His selling price: $US500 million.

The kingdom won’t be completed for another 20 months, so start saving.

