A Hollywood film producer is building the largest mansion in US history -- and he wants to sell it for $500 million

McClean DesignA rendering of the soon-to-be largest mansion in U.S. history.
Will Smith may be the “Prince of Bel-Air,” but Nile Niami is the king.
The film producer and residential developer is in the process of building the largest home in US history on a hilltop in Southern California.
His selling price: $US500 million.
The kingdom won’t be completed for another 20 months, so start saving.
McClean Design, which specialises in contemporary architecture, is masterminding the 100,000-square-foot compound. 'The house will be using artificial turf and zero water will be used for the lawn,' a representative from the firm told Business Insider.
In addition to the 74,000-square-foot main residence, there will be three smaller homes on the property, plus ample staff quarters. The master suite will pack twin walk-in closets, bathrooms (plural), a sitting room and office area, and an infinity pool.
Now for the fun part: amenities. How does a 30-car garage, tennis court, gym/spa, four pools, and a 'jelly fish room' sound? The latter will feature tanks on the walls and a sea-creature light show on the ceiling.
You'll have no problem entertaining guests with an Imax-style theatre that seats 45, a bowling alley, a Monaco-style casino, and an 8,500-square-foot nightclub. And remember, you have 4 pools.
When you're feeling contemplative, take the elevator up to your rooftop sky deck, which has floor-to-ceiling windows and sweeping city and ocean views.
After you sign the $500-million check, say hello to your new neighbours: former first lady Nancy Reagan and CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk.
