The Largest-Ever Corporate Payouts To The US Over Foreign Bribery Charges

On Tuesday, global tech company NCR Corp. revealed it was probing internal allegations that it was violating federal anti-bribery law, the Wall Street Journal reported.NCR’s revelation comes as the U.S. government has been cracking down on violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.
Last week, Pfizer agreed to pay $60 million to settle allegations it bribed officials in Bulgaria, Croatia, Kazakhstan, and Russia to persuade them to use the drug giant’s products.
And Avon, the door-to-door cosmetics giant, has been negotiating with federal regulators to settle an FCPA probe that spurred some executives to leave the company, Bloomberg reported Aug. 1.
The Pfizer deal didn’t quite make the list of top 10 largest-ever settlements with the federal government, but Business Insider decided to take a look at which companies did make the list, courtesy of the FCPA Blog. The settlements cover both civil and criminal penalties.
Many of these companies are foreign, but they can’t escape the FCPA—the law applies to companies that trade securities on U.S. exchanges.
Company: Panalpina
Settlement: $81.5 million
Year: 2010
The conduct or allegations: The company admitted paying $27 million in bribes to officials in Angola, Azerbaijan, Brazil, Kazakhstan, Nigeria, Russia, and Turkmenistan. It was trying to make customs clearance easier for its customers, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.
A Hungarian telecom and its German owner paid out over claims the telecom entered into a secret deal to halt new laws in Macedonia.
Company: Magyar Telekom Plc and its majority owner Deutsche Telekom AG
Settlement: $95 million
Year: 2011
The conduct or allegations: Magyar was accused of entering into a secret deal with Macedonian government officials to thwart impending regulations, according to the DOJ.
Company: Alcatel-Lucent S.A.
Settlement: $137 million
Year: 2010
The conduct or violations: The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission claimed three of Alcatel-Lucent's subsidiaries illicitly paid millions of dollars to foreign officials through sham consultants so they could get business in Costa Rica, Honduras, Malaysia, and Taiwan.
Company: Daimler AG
Settlement: $185 million
Year: 2010
The conduct or allegations: The DOJ said Daimler paid off foreign officials so they'd buy Daimler vehicles.
The company allegedly paid tens of millions of dollars to officials in China, Croatia, Egypt, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Iraq, Ivory Coast, Latvia, Nigeria, Russia, Serbia and Montenegro, Thailand, Turkey, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.
Company: JGC Corp.
Settlement: $218.8 million
Year: 2011
The conduct or allegations: The DOJ said JGC participated in a decade-long scheme in which it bribed Nigerian officials so it could obtain engineering and other government contracts.
A French construction company that works with the oil and gas industry was also accused of bribing Nigerian officials.
Company: Technip S.A.
Settlement: $338 million
Year: 2010
The conduct or allegations: Like JGC that came after it, Technip was accused of bribing Nigerian officials for construction contracts over the course of a decade, the DOJ said.
A Dutch company and its Italian parent energy company allegedly paid $180 million in bribes to Nigerian officials.
Company: Snamprogetti Netherlands B.V. and its parent company ENI S.p.A of Italy
Settlement: $365 million
Year: 2010
The conduct or allegations: The SEC claimed the company and its parent paid $180 million so it could obtain contracts to build liquefied natural gas (LNG) facilities on Bonny Island, Nigeria.
Company: BAE Systems PLC
Settlement: $400 million
Year: 2010
The conduct or allegations: In a scathing press release, the DOJ claimed BAE had lied about its FCPA compliance program and even created shell companies to circumvent the law. BAE bribed an official with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia so it could obtain a lucrative contract for the sale of fighter jets, the DOJ claimed.
Company: KBR/Halliburton
Settlement: $579 million
Year: 2009
The conduct or allegations: Like other companies on this list, KBR was accused of bribing Nigerian officials over the course of a decade to obtain engineering, construction, and procurement contracts, the DOJ claimed.
Company: Siemens
Settlement: $800 million
Year: 2008
The conduct or allegations: The DOJ claims Siemens exploited the United Nations' Oil-For-Food Program, which allowed the country to sell oil for food and other necessities. Four Siemens subsidiaries paid the Iraqi government $1.7 billion in kickbacks so it could win 42 contracts, the U.S. government claimed.
