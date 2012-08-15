The Largest-Ever Corporate Payouts To The US Over Foreign Bribery Charges

Photo: Mark Rain on Flickr

On Tuesday, global tech company NCR Corp. revealed it was probing internal allegations that it was violating federal anti-bribery law, the Wall Street Journal reported.NCR’s revelation comes as the U.S. government has been cracking down on violations of the Foreign Corrupt Practices Act.



Last week, Pfizer agreed to pay $60 million to settle allegations it bribed officials in Bulgaria, Croatia, Kazakhstan, and Russia to persuade them to use the drug giant’s products.

And Avon, the door-to-door cosmetics giant, has been negotiating with federal regulators to settle an FCPA probe that spurred some executives to leave the company, Bloomberg reported Aug. 1.

The Pfizer deal didn’t quite make the list of top 10 largest-ever settlements with the federal government, but Business Insider decided to take a look at which companies did make the list, courtesy of the FCPA Blog. The settlements cover both civil and criminal penalties.

Many of these companies are foreign, but they can’t escape the FCPA—the law applies to companies that trade securities on U.S. exchanges.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.