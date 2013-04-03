The Largest Contracts For Pitchers In Baseball History

Clayton Kershaw is still two years away from free agency, but Magic Johnson has already said the Dodgers plan to make the ace the highes-paid pitcher in baseball. And based on some of the contracts signed recently, that means Kershaw’s is going to be big.
The Tigers just recently gave Justin Verlander a 5-year, $140 million extension. Paired with the two years remaining on his previous deal, this gives Verlander $180 million over the next seven years.
They consider that Kershaw is not only left-handed, which adds value, but he will also be 27 in 2015, three years younger than Verlander is now. Knowing that, it would seem that a 7-year, $210 million contract ($30 million per year) is probably where Kershaw will end up…
Data via BaseballProspectus.com
