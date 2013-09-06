The Largest Carrier In Japan Is Going To Start Selling The IPhone

Apple’s iPhone sales should get a nice boost this year.

Japan’s largest carrier DoCoMo is going to start selling the iPhone, the Nikkei reports (via Reuters).

DoCoMo has been a hold out on the iPhone. It reportedly wanted to be able to preload apps, which Apple does not allow. As a result of not selling the iPhone, it was losing users to rival carriers.

Apple’s two biggest challenges, in terms of iPhone sales, are distribution and price. Getting on a new, big carrier should lead to more sales.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.