The Largest Carrier In Japan Is Going To Start Selling The IPhone

Chip Somodevilla/ Getty ImagesApple CEO Tim Cook
Apple’s iPhone sales should get a nice boost this year.
Japan’s largest carrier DoCoMo is going to start selling the iPhone, the Nikkei reports (via Reuters).
DoCoMo has been a hold out on the iPhone. It reportedly wanted to be able to preload apps, which Apple does not allow. As a result of not selling the iPhone, it was losing users to rival carriers.
Apple’s two biggest challenges, in terms of iPhone sales, are distribution and price. Getting on a new, big carrier should lead to more sales.
