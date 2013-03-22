The Lamest Fortune Cookies Ever

Flickr / Ksayer1Once in a while, the message in a fortune cookie is right on target.



But more often than not, they are just plain baffling.

Here are some of the lamest, stupidest, and most confusing fortune cookie fortunes floating around the internet.

(Thanks to @andylancaster for the inspiration).

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.