Meet the fastest Lamborghini convertible ever built

The Lamborghini Aventador is fast, beautiful, and incredibly expensive. For those supercar aficionados who think the regular Aventador just isn’t fast, attractive, or expensive enough, Lamborghini will gladly sell you the Superveloce or SV.

In fact, with the million dollar Bugatti Veyron and Porsche 918 both out of production, the Lamborghini Aventador Superveloce assumes the role of Volkswagen Group’s flagship supercar.

Now there’s a convertible Aventador SV. Introduced over the weekend at Pebble Beach, the Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce Roadster is the fastest drop top ever produced by the Italian supercar specialists.

“The Superveloce is the purest, most sports-oriented and fastest series production Lamborghini ever,” Lamborghini President and CEO Stephan Winkelmann said at the press conference. ” The Roadster version represents our commitment to satisfying our passionate clients with immensely emotional driving dynamics combined with an extraordinary open air experience.”

The SV Roadster joins the hard top variant — which was introduced at the 2015 Geneva Motor Show — atop Lamborghini’s lineup. Like the hard top SV, the Roadster will be powered by a monster 6.5-litre, 750 horsepower V12 engine.

This means the SV Roadster is good for 60 mph in just 2.9 seconds and a top speed of more than 217 mph.

The SV is the meanest and the most hardcore Aventador offered by Lamborghini. The Roadster is geared completely towards performance. As a result, the SV is devoid of the luxury appointments normally expected inside a big Lambo and instead is packed with weight-saving carbon fibre.

Simply put, it’s a bare bones interpretation of Lamborghini speed without the added weight and distraction of luxury appointments.

In addition to the SV Roadster, Lamborghini will soon add a crossover SUV called the Urus to its lineup. The Italian-built SUV will be built on VW Group’s MLB platform and be based on Porsche’s highly successful Cayenne.

As for the Lamborghini Aventador LP 750-4 Superveloce Roadster, expect it to hit showrooms in early 2016 with a price tag of more than $US530,000.

