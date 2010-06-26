Marc Cenedella: High-End Jobs Market Grows Stronger, Close To Pre-Crisis Levels

Is the jobs recovery faltering? TheLadders.com founder & CEO Marc Cenedella doesn’t think it is.



“We are currently experiencing in the online recruiting space that the upswing is continuing at least from our data and have not seen any real sign of slow down yet.”

