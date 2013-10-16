The Labor Party Wants To Hire New Media And Policy Advisers

Photo: Supplied

The Australian Labor Party which was recently ousted at the federal election is looking for new media and policy advisers.

An email signed by the party’s national secretary George Wright was sent just after 3.00 pm today, directing recipients to an online job advertisement.

“We know that many supporters are also talented and highly skilled and would be ideal political staff, with the know-how and the dedication to really make a difference,” the email says.

The positions pay a salary of between $73,068 and $147,961 and are based in either Canberra or in the state where relevant shadow ministers live.

The party recently elected a new leader in Bill Shorten, following its loss at the election which saw Kevin Rudd step down, and this week the new front bench was revealed.

It was the first time rank-and-file members — who favoured losing leadership candidate Anthony Albanese — were given a vote for the leadership.

