The ALP Has Hired Two Campaign Experts Who Helped Get Barack Obama Re-Elected

The Australian Labor party has hired two election experts, Tom McMahon and Joon Kim, to help get Prime Minister Kevin Rudd re-elected, according to The AFR.

According to The Sydney Morning Herald, McMahon is known as “Barack Obama’s digital attack dog”.

The two worked on Barack Obama’s 2012 campaign, famous for its use of social media, as well as personal interaction with voters.

McMahon and Kim, according to the Fin, are experts in field campaigning, which involves targeted face-to-face and telephone lobbying of voters.

Both joined the Labor Party’s Melbourne headquarters yesterday. The SMH is also reporting a third expert, British social media guru Matthew McGregor, has also been called in. But he has not started yet.

