The Labor Leadership Candidates Have Both Launched Websites To Gain Popular Support

The two candidates for the leadership of the Australian Labor Party, vacated by Kevin Rudd after he lost the federal election, have launched websites to support their campaigns.

For the first time rank-and-file members of the party will have a say in choosing the leader, with around 40,000 people expected to take part in the process over the coming month in deciding between Anthony Albanese and Bill Shorten.

Albanese’s site is titled “Albo for Leader“, while Shorten’s is “Bill for Labor“.

Shorten’s site is more image-heavy, with Albanese’s carrying his story about being raised by a single mum in council housing in inner-Sydney Camperdown.

The new rules governing the election of the party leader has completely changed the dynamics of the selection process. Leaders were previously chosen by MPs and Senators with deliberations taking place in a closed circle.

The decision of the rank-and-file members makes up half of the vote with the other coming from the caucus of MPs and Senators, so a win in the public vote would create huge momentum for the victor going into the the second part of the process.

The appearance of websites for both candidates underscores the importance they are placing on winning the popular vote.

