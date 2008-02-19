New LAT Strategy: Publish Paper No One Wants

If this is the rescue plan, we’re worried. In its never-ending, never-succeeding quest for young eyeballs, Tribune Co. is taking an online brand that no one has ever heard of, and launching a free weekly paper that no one wants.



Specifically, the company is launching a new version of its unheralded MetroMix franchise in Los Angeles; the idea is to replicate Tribune’s Red Eye, a free Chicago daily. Why? Free dailies are old news, and they’ve been struggling just like grown-up newspapers have to keep their eyeballs and classifieds from migrating to Craigslist. Actually, they’re faring worse, since their target demo hasn’t grown up on newsprint.

Granted, you never know. Maybe Angelenos are clamoring for MetroMix. But that really would mean that LA and New York are as radically different as bad standups say they are. Because in NY, the only people who know that MetroMix exists are the media reporters assigned to write about it.

