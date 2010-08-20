The Kremlin's Display of Strength

Russian President Dmitri Medvedev called a meeting of seven Russian oligarchs Aug. 16 to assist with recovery from Russia’s wildfires.



This is not the first time the Kremlin has summoned the oligarchs to counter a domestic crisis. In the early months of Russia’s 2008 financial crisis, Medvedev and Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin called a meeting similar to the one held Aug. 16 to request that nearly two dozen oligarchs contribute large portions of their massive wealth to help the state financially. The oligarchs’ empires were already affected by the financial crisis, but the Kremlin said it was their patriotic duty to contribute and put the stabilisation of the Russian economy first. At the time, STRATFOR sources indicated it was not a request but an order — either contribute or be targeted by the Kremlin. Moscow thus showed its ability to fully control the oligarchs — who had been political heavyweights in the previous decade — and their empires. The Kremlin clearly is exercising that ability again.

The seven oligarchs that have been called on to help with wildfire relief have a combined net wealth of more than 5 per cent of Russia’s gross domestic product. These seven oligarchs were chosen because they have had disagreements with the Kremlin over the past two years ranging from refusal to comply with the Kremlin’s previous demand for financial support to competition between the oligarchs’ empires and Kremlin-owned companies. These oligarchs are pledging money to rebuild houses or even entire villages; the wildfires, which now stretch across seven regions, have destroyed some 3,500 homes, mostly in rural villages. Rebuilding efforts will focus mainly on the region of Nizhny-Novgorod (an important region for the steel industry) and the Republic of Mordovia (which has a heavy industrial sector). Some oligarchs are also simply giving cash directly to the Kremlin.

As the Kremlin reasserts its authority over the oligarchs, some relief from the wildfires and the related drought and heat wave could be on the way. Russia is being hit by a large series of storms that are saturating the Moscow region and the northern part of Russia’s grain belt. Though the rains could help with the fires, drought and heat, they could also bring new problems. Rain is traditionally erratic in the grain belt, which runs from Moscow through the Volga region to Kazakhstan, and the steppe is just as vulnerable to flooding as it is to drought. Moreover, STRATFOR sources in the Kremlin say that there is a concern that the storms may bring too much rain and saturate the ground. Roughly a third of Russia’s yearly grain production comes from winter wheat. If the ground is saturated, the winter wheat planting season may be delayed until after the traditional period of late August and early September.

