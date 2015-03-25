Here's what the new Kraft Heinz Company will look like

Sam Ro

If you hate reading, love infographics, and you’re interested in Warren Buffett’s business dealings, here’s an infographic distilling the most important details of Wednesday’s H.J. Heinz – Kraft Foods merger.

In short, it’s going to be a really big company with a lot of well-known brands.

KraftKraft Foods

