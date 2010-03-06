The Korean Sausage Stylus For The iPhone Now Available In The U.S.!

Remember when Koreans were using sausages as a stylus for the iPhone this winter?



If you were American, you might have been jealous and tried using a Slim Jim for the same effect. But it just greased up your screen and made you depressed. (We’re speaking hypothetically here. We would never do this ourselves.)

Well, good news, America! You’re getting the Korean sausage stylus too, says The Unofficial Apple Weblog:

CaseCrown, a company that sells iPhone cases, has acquired a large shipment of the Korean sausages. They are on sale for a limited time for only 99 cents (down from $3.99). So if you don’t mind carrying a mixture of dubious quality meat around in your pocket and live in a cold area, the iPhone Sausage Stylus may be just right for you! The sausage stylus is compatible with all iPhone and iPod touch models.

Unfortunately, winter’s just about over. Maybe you can throw it in the freezer and use it next year?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.