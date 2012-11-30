The Kohler Moxie Wireless Speaker Showerhead

This is the Moxie Showerhead from Kohler.



Why We Love It: Most shower speakers take up space in the bathroom. Instead of sacrificing room for your music, why not have a speaker in your showerhead? Kohler’s Moxie design is waterproof, magnetic, and easily rechargeable. All you need to do is pop the speaker into the Moxie showerhead and it will stay until you’re ready to recharge. You can also take the speaker with you anywhere else, from the kitchen to the beach.

The Moxie comes in chrome or white, and has a built-in lithium-ion battery. The speaker plays wirelessly from devices up to 32 feet away, and has a 7-hour battery life.

Photo: Kohler



Where To Buy: Available through Kohler showrooms and home goods stores. Find one close to you on the Kohler website.

Cost: $199.

