The Kogeto Dot For iPhones Lets You Shoot 360-Degree Video

This is the Kogeto Dot for iPhone 4, 4S, and 5.



Why We Love It: The Kogeto Dot is an attachable video camera for your iPhone that records 360 degree footage. Not only does it let you get panoramic shots, but there’s an interactive video component, too.

It snaps easily to your phone, and you can shoot the video or take pictures through the Kogeto app that lets you post to Facebook, Twitter, Tumblr, or anywhere else. Just swipe to swivel wherever you want the lens to focus.

Photo: OpenSky

And as if you needed more reason to buy one, Shaq endorses it, too:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Where To Buy: Available on OpenSky and Amazon.

Cost: $49.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with “Stuff We Love” in the subject line.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.