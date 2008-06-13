The Knot (KNOT): "50% Upside!" (Easier Said Than Done, Esp. In Recession)

Kaufman Bros. sees almost 50% upside for Internet content company The Knot. Kaufman thinks that, as the leader in the wedding market, The Knot can provide advertising solutions to local businesses and market new content verticals.



We’ve heard that one before. The wedding market is likely very exposed to consumer spending pressure, and entering new verticals is a lot more difficult than it looks. That said, KNOT’s recent collapse has knocked the market cap down to a more reasonable $350 million, and it has always been a nice takeout candidate.

Kaufman Bros. initiated The Knot (KNOT) with a BUY, target price $15.

