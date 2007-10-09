The Knot Poaches President CMO Scardino From Reuters

The Knot (KNOT) has named Janet Scardino President and Chief Marketing Officer. Scardino was EVP at Reuters and held senior positions at AOL, Disney, and MTV. Full bio blurb after jump.



Left for dead after Bubble 1, The Knot has grown into a thoroughly respectable business: $75 million in annual revenue, $15 million of cash flow, and a $720 million market cap. We expect the business to be scarfed up by a major media or Internet company any day now. The stock is trading at a high multiple to cash flow (45X), so what’s needed is a bidding war.

Much of Scardino’s career over the past 20 years has been focused on pioneering development of new media choices, building audiences in new markets, and driving advertising and subscription revenues. Most recently at Reuters, she served as Executive Vice President and Managing Director and was in charge of all their consumer media services in the Americas and Europe. She was responsible for running a network of ad-supported websites, mobile services, internet delivered television and outdoor media properties. Under her leadership, Reuters traffic and advertising revenues grew substantially.

Prior to Reuters, she was Senior Vice President, International Marketing for AOL, responsible for all Brand and Acquisition Marketing for AOL’s services in 16 countries. At AOL she developed a new brand identity and implemented a series of initiatives to drive profitable subscription growth.

Previously Scardino worked for the Walt Disney Company as Managing Director of the Disney Channel based in Milan, Italy. In her role, she launched and managed the premium pay channel, overseeing all aspects of its successful children’s television and digital businesses, including the localisation of the brand.

Scardino began her career with MTV Networks; she held a number of senior positions in Marketing and Programming, including Vice President of International Marketing. She was instrumental in launching several new channels that expanded MTV’s reach to over 100 million new homes and establishing MTV as one of the most well-known brands in the world.

