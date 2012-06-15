The Knot: Misses Q4 Sales, Beats Street On EPS (KNOT)

Wedding site TheKnot (KNOT) beat Wall Street’s Q4 EPS estimates, but missed sales goals.



The SoHo-based company reported $24.2 million in Q4 sales, up 12% year-over-year but short of the $24.9 million Street consensus. The company posted 8 cents EPS, beating the Street’s 7 cents per share consensus. Income from operations increased 17% to $3.3 million. Release.

The Knot shares closed today at $13.89, down more than 50% from their 52-week high, reached almost a year ago. With a $440 million market cap, the company is worth 40% less than it was in October, when we called them an “affordable” acquisition target.

See Also: The Knot: In Play?

Silicon Alley 100: #14 David Liu, TheKnot Co-Founder & CEO

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.