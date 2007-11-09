The Knot (KNOT) Q3: Misses Revs, EPS

Get to work, Janet Scardino: The Knot’s newly hired president and chief marketing officer finds herself employed by a company that just missed its Q3 revenue and earnings goals. Online sponsorship and advertising revenue did grow at an impressive clip, however: up 32% year over year, far faster than at many small Internet companies, and gross margin and operating income increased strongly. EPS was hit by an increased tax rate. Release.

Revenue: $25M, up 35% y/y, but 6% under consensus. $3.7M of that is from Wedding Channel, acquired last year.

National Online Revenue: $4.5 million, up 25% y/y

Local Online Revenue: $7.9 million, up 36% y/y

EPS: 9 cents vs consensus of 12 cents

