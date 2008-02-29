The Knot (KNOT) Acquires The Bump

Wedding website The Knot (KNOT) has purchased pregnancy/kid site/magazine The Bump. The Bump provides local information for parents and parents-to-be in 11 markets including LA, NYC, Phoenix, etc. It also publishes “digest-size publications,” which are distributed “to expecting mums at over 750 premier OB/GYNs and 100 high-end retail outlets across the country.” Price, etc. not disclosed



The Bump’s web traffic is a middling 3,000 users a month, according to compete.com, but Knot CEO David Liu plays up the fact that the print pub gets to women in doctors’ offices, where the Knot and other sites don’t get access.

