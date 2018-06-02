The 26 best-worst moments from ‘The Kissing Booth’

Noah has major anger issues and can’t stop getting into fights, but that doesn’t stop him from getting into Harvard.

We’re going to fast-forward through a lot of this movie because there is just so much crammed into its 105-minute runtime.

Elle and Noah decide to give a relationship a try, but they decide to keep it secret from everyone. They have sex for the first time and they do it under the Hollywood sign. It’s supposed to be super romantic, but it was probably cold and uncomfortable.

But before all this, we see Noah’s anger problem flare-up in quick succession when he tries to once again rescue Elle by pummeling yet another guy, and then screams at her when she won’t get in his car. Noah’s actions should be big red-flags, but he manages to convince Elle he’ll change for her.

Again, one of the most frustrating parts of this movie is that much of Noah’s behavior is never explained. The audience never gets any sense of why Noah is so angry and constantly lashes out with violence.

Nor does the movie give the audience any inkling that he might be especially smart — the revelation that he’s been accepted to Harvard comes totally out of nowhere.