'The Kissing Booth 2' star Jacob Elordi explains why he changed his fitness routine: 'It was so much working out and I hated every second of it'

Netflix; Marcos Cruz Jacob Elordi stars as Noah Flynn in the ‘Kissing Booth’ movies.

“The Kissing Booth 2” star Jacob Elordi (Noah Flynn) spoke to Men’s Health about “training extensively” for the first movie, and how his approach to exercising has changed since then.

“At the time, I was super young and got thrown into a world where everyone wanted to talk about my body… it really f—ing bothered me,” the actor said, adding that “hated every second” of his intense workouts.

Elordi said that he didn’t train for the 2020 sequel and he now considers fitness to be “more about being functional as opposed to actual aesthetics.”

“I trained extensively for the first film, because it said it in the script,” Elordi told Men’s Health in a new interview, explaining that he felt pressure to live up to the description of Noah Flynn, his character in the popular Netflix franchise.

Elordi’s breakout role came in 2018 when he starred as a jock and “high school legend” with a ripped physique in “The Kissing Booth.” The success of “The Kissing Booth” led to a sequel released in July 2020, plus a third movie that was secretly filmed right after the second one and is scheduled for release sometime in 2021.

The 23-year-old Australian actor told Men’s Health that for the first film he trained seven days a week, twice a day. The first “Kissing Booth” film also featured plenty of shirtless scenes for Elordi and the public’s focus on his body “bothered” the actor.

Netflix Jacob Elordi in ‘The Kissing Booth.’

“At the time, I was super young and got thrown into a world where everyone wanted to talk about my body… it really f—ing bothered me,” Elordi said. “I don’t identify with that whatsoever. I was trying to prove myself and be known as an actor. It was so much working out and I hated every second of it.”

Elordi recently told Access Hollywood that he headed to South Africa to film the “Kissing Booth” sequel immediately after he wrapped season one of HBO’s “Euphoria,” in which he plays a manipulative high school quarterback named Nate Jacobs. The actor also had shirtless scenes on the gritty drama.

HBO Jacob Elordi on ‘Euphoria.’

“The Kissing Booth 2” includes considerably less screen-time for Elordi’s physique, as the primary focus is on his character’s long-distance relationship struggles with girlfriend Elle Evans (Joey King). He only appears shirtless during a video call with Elle and when they reunite and have sex.

According to Men’s Health, Elordi didn’t even train for “The Kissing Booth 2.” Nowadays, he does a mix of different fitness techniques for his body’s well-being and for his mental health.

“[‘The Kissing Booth’] was all about sculpting and making sure I had this figure that I thought the character needed,” Elordi told the publication. “Now, it’s more functional. I wanted to be a blank canvas and be more concerned with my health. I wanted to be able to walk and run with my grandkids when I’m eighty-something, you know? It’s more about being functional as opposed to actual aesthetics.”

