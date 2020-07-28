16 details in 'The Kissing Booth 2' you may have missed

Netflix ‘The Kissing Booth 2’ is filled with hidden details and Easter eggs.

The long-awaited rom-com sequel “The Kissing Booth 2” debuted on Netflix on Friday.

The film features a number of callbacks to the first movie and other Netflix originals, plus hidden details.

The OMG Girl Mia was recast for the second movie.

Taylor Zakhar Perez, who played Marco, learned how to play guitar for the film – and Maisie Richardson-Sellers, who played Chloe, learned how to play pool.

Noah’s Harvard dorm room seemingly has a fireplace, but it doesn’t have a lock or doorknob.

“The Kissing Booth 2,” the long-awaited sequel to the popular but divisive Netflix hit teen rom-com “The Kissing Booth,” made its debut on Friday.

The film picks up where the first one left off, with Noah (Jacob Elordi) away at college in Boston while Elle (Joey King) and Lee (Joel Courtney) embark on their senior year of high school.

Although Elle and Noah had a romantic summer together, two new characters, Chloe (Maisie Richardson-Sellers) and Marco (Taylor Zakhar Perez), put their relationship to the test.

Here are a few of the details in “The Kissing Booth 2” that you may have missed while watching.

Warning: Some minor “The Kissing Booth 2” spoilers ahead.

Elle kicks off the movie under the Hollywood sign, which is where she and Noah spent their first night together.

Nerflix The second movie (left) versus the first movie (right).

Near the beginning of the film, Elle sits under the Hollywood sign looking over the city.

This is where Elle and Noah seemingly slept together for the first time in the first movie.

In the sequel, though, Elle is there alone, and instead of starting a new chapter in her relationship with Noah, she’s seemingly putting it on pause.

She sends him a text message saying, “Take care,” to show him that she’s perhaps ready to take a break and give him space.

Elle’s first-day-of-school morning sequence is almost identical to the one from the first film.

Netflix The second movie’s getting-ready-for-school scene (left) parallels the one from the first film (right).

The beginning of Elle’s first day of school for senior year basically mirrors her first day of junior year.

She’s wearing a skirt instead of pants, she’s in a rush to leave so she grabs breakfast quickly, she gives her dad and brother speedy goodbye hugs, and gets picked up by Lee.

The notable difference is that, this time, Elle’s skirt fits her. In the first film, her skirt was too small for her (which Lee makes a nod to in the second movie when he gifts Elle a tiny skirt).

Plus, like in the first movie, everyone in school is whispering about Elle as soon as she arrives. In the first film, they were gossiping about her skirt but, in the second one, they’re talking about her rumoured breakup with Noah.

The OMG Girl Mia is played by a different actress.

Netflix Jessica Sutton (left) and Camilla Wolfson (right).

In “The Kissing Booth,” OMG Girl Mia is played by actress Jessica Sutton. In the sequel, Sutton has been replaced by actress Camilla Wolfson.

Heather, who encourages Elle to give her speech about Marco, is the same girl who once almost got in a fight with Elle over Noah.

Netflix Heather, who was kissing Noah in the first movie (right) before getting interrupted gets revenge in the second movie (left).

At the beginning of the school day, Heather (Michelle Allen) shows Elle a video of Marco, the new kid, working out shirtless in the school gym.

Elle goes into a long monologue where she talks about how hot she thinks Marco is, calling him a “snack” and “entree.” For minutes, she compliments his body and his abs without realising that her bag hit the announcement system’s power button, and the entire school can hear everything she’s saying.

Although Heather realised in the very beginning that Elle was broadcasting her thoughts to the school, she doesn’t tell her. Instead, she encourages her to go on.

If Heather looks familiar, it’s because she was also in the first film.

She was the girl kissing Noah at his party before Elle interrupted them. Heather pushed Elle away, which led Noah to kick her out.

The two end on a high note, though, and even high five right before graduation.

King is wearing a wig throughout the movie.

Netflix Joey King shaved her head shortly before filming.

It’s nearly impossible to tell, but King is wearing a wig during the sequel.

The actress had shaved her head for her leading role on Hulu’s series “The Act” right before filming “The Kissing Booth 2,” so she had to wear wigs to keep her look as Elle.

Per a Netflix press release, the wigs even had names.

King named two of them “Ralph” and “Mrs. Fletcher,” and makeup designer Christa Schoeman named the third wig “Delilah.”

While at the airport, Elordi hit an extra with his card prop.

Netflix The paper hit the extra’s back.

When Noah met Elle at the Boston airport, he was holding a sign saying her name and “I miss you more” on the back.

As she ran towards him to give him a hug, Noah flung the sign behind him, hitting an extra in a backpack who was walking by.

Mamma Maria, where Noah and Elle go on a date in the movie, is a real restaurant.

Netflix Mamma Maria in the movie (left) and Mamma Maria in real life (right).

While Elle is visiting Noah in Boston, they get a romantic dinner at Mamma Maria. This is a real Italian restaurant located in Boston’s North End.

Noah’s dorm room is pretty outrageous — and it doesn’t even have a doorknob.

Netflix Noah’s door looks like it can only be pushed open or shut.

Noah’s dorm room is pretty fancy, even for an Ivy League college like Harvard. It has a fireplace, leather couch, huge bed, and fancy decor.

But perhaps one of the most confusing details is the fact that his bedroom door has no doorknob nor does it seem to have a lock system.

This could explain how Chloe ended up borrowing Noah’s bed without asking him or having his key, but it doesn’t make sense for a college dorm.

Elle’s interest in soccer pretty much disappears in the sequel, but her backpack has a subtle nod to it.

Netflix She has a pizza keychain on her bag, too.

In “The Kissing Booth,” Elle makes it pretty clear that she loves soccer, and she’s even on the school soccer team.

In the sequel, that plotline basically disappears – there’s no mention of soccer or any scenes where Elle is at practice or in uniform.

The only evidence that she loves this sport seems to be a soccer-ball keychain that you can see on her backpack in some scenes.

The home used for parts of the Flynn house is also featured in a “Black Mirror” episode.

Netflix Lee and Noah’s house (left) is the same one used in a ‘Black Mirror’ episode (right).

The Flynn home, where Noah and Lee grew up, has already appeared in a fellow Netflix original.

The house’s exterior appears in the 2019 “Black Mirror” episode “Rachel, Jack and Ashley Too.” It’s where the character Ashley O (Miley Cyrus) lives.

Zakhar Perez learned how to play guitar for the film.

Netflix Taylor Zakhar Perez as Marco.

A few scenes throughout “The Kissing Booth 2” feature Marco playing guitar and singing.

It was really actor Zakhar Perez playing, though he’d never played guitar before filming began.

Speaking to Netflix, the actor said his guitar lessons took three hours each day, adding, “It was nerve-racking because in every scene I’m performing in front of extras.”

However, he added that the DDM competition his character competes in, which was filmed in front of 2,000 extras, helped get him over the stage fright.

Richardson-Sellers learned how to play pool for the film.

Netflix Maisie Richardson-Sellers as Chloe.

Richardson-Sellers makes Chloe look like a pro pool player, even though the actress learned how to play shortly before filming.

She actually prepared for the movie by training with a champion pool player.

She told Netflix, “It was a childhood dream for me to be good at pool, so when I saw that in the script, I was like, ‘Yes!'”

Near the end of the film, Elle and Noah reunite at the spot where they had their first kiss.

Netflix The second movie (left) versus the first movie (right).

When Elle and Noah finally reunite, it’s in the same spot where they had their first kiss in “The Kissing Booth” – the gazebo at the park.

This time, no one interrupts them.

Olivia ends up kissing the boy she was trying to avoid kissing in the first film.

Netflix Olivia in the second movie (left) and Olivia in the first movie (right).

In “The Kissing Booth,” Olivia (Bianca Bosch) is supposed to kiss the class oddball Melvin (played by Trent Rowe). She doesn’t want to, so she forces Elle out there instead, which is how Elle and Noah end up kissing.

“Imagine having to kiss that? I can’t do it! Not with him,” she told Elle in the first movie, speaking about Melvin.

In the sequel, though, Olivia ends up kissing him the kissing booth for real. And she doesn’t mind it – after their kiss, she says, “You weren’t bad.”

Fans pointed out similarities between Marco and another Netflix rom-com lead, John Ambrose, from “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You.”

Neflix Marco (left) and John Ambrose (right).

On Twitter, fans have pointed out how Marco and John Ambrose (Jordan Fisher), the other love interest in Netflix’s “To All The Boys: P.S. I Still Love You,” were nearly the same character.

Both were side love interests who materialised in the sequel, both disrupted seemingly dreamy relationships when the boyfriends went off to college, and both were seen as the nice guys of the films.

They also both have musical talents (Marco’s is guitar and John’s is piano).

Marco and John Ambrose were also not chosen in the end, even though many fans thought they deserved better.

Elle’s full name appears in the film only a few times.

Netflix Elle is rarely ever called Rochelle.

Some fans may not have realised Elle isn’t the lead’s full first name – it’s Rochelle, which is rarely used. Her name appears on her college applications, though.

We also hear it in the film once when Noah says, “I’m sorry, Rochelle,” after she tells him she got wait-listed from Berkeley and Harvard (even though viewers know she got into both colleges).

